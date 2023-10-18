The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMeT) has warned that more rains are expected in the lower Volta basin area, where many people have been displaced due to the spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam.

The agency has, therefore, called on the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and other agencies to make efforts to relocate people to safe areas.

The Head of Central Analysis and Forecasting for GMeT, Felicity Ahafianyo, said flood victims should follow NADMO’s directions and relocate immediately to avoid further risks.

“Rain is still in the forecast for North Tongu and its environs. Between now and the 23rd of October, rain is still in the forecast over the lower Volta basin area,” she said.

“I think from our point, we will also add our voice for our brothers and sisters to relocate, and listen to the authorities, NADMO, VRA, and all other authorities. They should relocate to a safer place,” she added.

Residents in Mepe in the North Tongu district and several parts of the Volta region are currently facing a major upheaval.

The recent spillage of the Akosombo Dam has led to the flooding of their homes, resulting in significant losses and the relocation of individuals to higher ground for safety.

This distressing situation follows the decision by the Volta River Authority (VRA) to release excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong hydroelectric dams. The move, while necessary for dam integrity, has unleashed a wave of challenges for the Mepe community and its environs.

Farms, houses, and even cemeteries are now submerged in floodwaters. The inundation has disrupted essential services, leading to water and electricity supply cutoffs. As a result, residents find themselves grappling with the multifaceted impact of this flooding.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) cites the need for spillage due to upstream rains rapidly filling both dams to capacity. Despite their hydroelectric nature, engineers at VRA have highlighted the critical importance of managing water levels within the dams to prevent potential dam failure.

This controlled spillage is deemed essential to safeguard the structural integrity of the dams.