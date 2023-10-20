The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has expressed concern about the health implications following the Akosombo dam spillage in the Volta Region.

In a statement on Thursday, October 19, GAMLS said the spillage has resulted in the contamination of water sources, posing a serious threat to the health and well-being of communities residing along the Volta River.

GAMLS urged the Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities to take immediate steps to address the public health implications of the spillage.

“The spillage has affected greatly school activities, healthcare, and other economic activities of the flood-stricken communities. As Medical Laboratory Scientists, we understand the potential health risks associated with exposure to contaminated water and the contamination of food sources, including the spread of waterborne diseases.”

“GAMLS urges relevant authorities including the Ministry of Health to take immediate steps to address the public health implications of the spillage. This includes conducting thorough water quality assessments to determine the extent of contamination and implementing appropriate measures to ensure the safety of drinking water sources for affected communities”.

GAMLS also called on the government to declare a state of emergency in the affected region.

“By declaring a state of emergency, the government can mobilize resources, coordinate efforts, and allocate funds to effectively respond to the crisis. This would enable the prompt implementation of emergency measures, including the provision of clean drinking water, and medical supplies,” GAMLS said in its statement.

Click to read the statement by GAMLS