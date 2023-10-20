The President and the Members of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs have advised individuals living along the banks of the Volta Lake to adhere to directives from the authorities in charge of the evacuation exercise.

“The President and the Members of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs have observed with grave concerns the havoc that has been wrecked on towns and communities along the Volta River by the Akosombo Dam spillage.”

“The House commiserates with all affected regions, towns, communities, families and individuals, especially our own people in Ada and Osudoku Traditional Areas. It is our hope that all individuals living along the banks of the River will adhere to every directive by authorities in charge of the evacuation exercise,” they said in a statement.

They expressed hope that Ghanaians will extend a helping hand to the affected victims and also integrate them into the nearby communities.

“It is our firm belief that Ghanaians will exhibit their hospitalities in assisting affected victims to salvage and also to integrate them into nearby communities. It is our hope that we come out of this disaster stronger with one destiny,” they advised.

