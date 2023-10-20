President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Cabinet are beginning a three-day retreat to deliberate on the country’s economy and the humanitarian crisis that has hit many parts of Lower Volta following the spillage of the Akosombo and the Kpong Dams.

The retreat comes on the back of the International Monetary Fund’s approval of the next tranche of $600 million balance of payment support for Ghana after reaching a staff agreement.

The retreat will also discuss the devastating effect of the spillage of the dam which has rendered thousands homeless in the Volta, Eastern and parts of the Greater Accra Regions.

The VRA commenced the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas have had their homes submerged due to the spillage.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier this week said government will do everything possible to ensure the needed help reaches victims of the floods.

Akufo-Addo gave the assurance when he visited the residents of Mepe and surrounding areas on Monday to ascertain the devastation caused by the spillage.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the inter-ministerial committee he commissioned to tackle issues pertaining to the flooding is to decide the immediate relief to be provided to the victims and also to ensure such a disaster of greater proportion does not happen in the future.

“The coordination is about the immediate and the most important thing was to ensure the life of people and that is why 9 centres were established for all the displaced people and all the people in these 9 centres have been provided relief items by NADMO, and it is NADMO’s intention to continue to provide relief items. Apart from what NADMO is doing, we must also think about the future.”