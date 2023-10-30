The General Secretary of the General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU), Edward Kariwe, has raised concerns about the Ghana Police Service’s depiction and application of minimum force when handling civilians during demonstrations.

The Police faced accusations of assaulting some protestors of the #OccupyJubilorbiHouse demonstration, which the service has refuted.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement with the Police directorate, Edward Kariwe criticized what he deemed as excessive force in managing demonstrators.

“The manner in which you deal with people, how do you manage them? You always say minimum force. Sometimes that is your discretion. But the minimum force to society is excessive. As much as you have the discretion to determine the minimum force, also be mindful of the response of the victims and how they see it. That can keep society down because we want to work with you,” said the General Secretary of GAWU.

Organizers of the protest, Democracy Hub, said they were, among other things, protesting the government’s inability and reluctance to address the economic hardship confronting Ghanaians.

Forty-nine of the protestors, including a BBC journalist and his cameraman, were arrested on September 21.