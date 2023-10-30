The Eastern Regional Communications Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given the Ghana Police Service a 48-hour ultimatum to arrest its personnel and some leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are behind the theft and onward sale of abandoned rail tracks in the region.

The NDC alleges that some police personnel from the Counter Terrorism Unit are providing security for some constituency officers of the NPP and their accomplices who have been contracted to steal abandoned rail tracks for onward sale to Chinese investors.

At a press conference, the NDC indicated that they have in their possession pictures and videos from the Upper West Akim, Asene Manso Akroso, Achiase, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, New Juaben North and South, and Abuakwa North Municipalities, and other areas of how rail tracks in those areas are being cut away and loaded onto trucks under the strict protection and supervision of police personnel.

The Eastern Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Kojo Dankwah, said that the NDC will petition the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to investigate the matter.

“We had intel that railway tracks were being stolen by people within the NPP, District Chief Executive Officers, communication officers within constituencies, youth organisers, constituency officers within constituencies were stealing our railway lines and sharing amongst themselves.

“Selling and making profits out of it so it had become important that we shed light on it. Aside from DCEs, MPs youth organisers, and all of those people, being engaged in the stealing, our investigations also unveiled that our Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, allegedly is behind these thieves using the money from these proceeds to fund his campaign to pay for delegates to win November 4 elections.

He added, “In so it has become imperative that we discuss this issue passionately and so we have made a decision that from here, we are petitioning the OSP, police and all relevant agencies to make sure that all those involved are brought to book and the law takes its course. We have issued an ultimatum that in 48 hours if the police do not effect arrest of those involved in this illicit act. We will organise ourselves and make citizen’s arrest.”