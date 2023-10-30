The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kpandai, Kofi Tatabika, has urged residents displaced by flooding resulting from the Bagre dam spillage to refrain from drinking water from contaminated sources to avert a potential disease outbreak.

The flooding has led to the displacement of over two thousand individuals across sixteen communities, forcing residents to seek alternative accommodations.

In an interview with Citi News, Tatabika advised affected residents to utilize water from nearby boreholes to ensure safer drinking water.

“When you fetch water from a close source, that area is polluted, so we advise that you fetch water from running water or nearby boreholes. The COVID-19 boreholes and a few other boreholes are available, so we advise that you fetch the water you will be drinking from those sources,” he said.

The DCE also indicated that his outfit and the National Disaster Management Organisation had not yet provided the affected residents with food.

“For now, we have not provided them with food. There are fisherfolks, so let us manage what we have locally before we organize something to help ourselves with the normal situation,” Tatabika said.

The spillage has submerged about 43 communities, destroying buildings and properties and leaving residents in dire circumstances.

Affected communities include Lonto, Sika Kura, nos. 1 and 2, Kpadjai, Gyeakope, Tetekura, and Vuvukope, among others.

Sanitation and hygiene were major challenges, as there were no proper sanitation facilities, leading to open defecation, inadequate bathing facilities, and a scarcity of potable water.

Makeshift structures dotted the area, and residents endured the pungent stench of contaminated water. Interviews with some of the displaced residents revealed their plight.

Residents drink water from a community well, despite concerns about its safety.

The community faces a looming health crisis, with diarrhoea, malaria, and other illnesses on the rise.