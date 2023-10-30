The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has condemned the alleged military brutalities on some residents in Garu in the Upper East Region, describing them as barbaric and unacceptable.

Personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces allegedly assaulted residents of the town during a dawn raid on October 29, rumoured to be a retaliation for an attack on some National Security operatives on October 24.

However, the Ministry of National Security, in a statement, denied the reports of assault and explained that the military’s action was a joint operation in Garu to seize weapons used by the perpetrators of the attack on the National Security personnel.

In a statement issued by Ayariga, he said, “Let me add my voice to the series of condemnations of the military brutalities visited upon innocent youth and women in Garu. This is barbaric and unacceptable in today’s Ghana.”

“I had received calls around 3am of the day of the incident reporting the presence of Ghana Armed Forces men in the Garu area beating anyone they came across. I desperately tried to reach the National Security Minister at that early hour. He apparently did not know anything about it as he reached out to me and reported that he was in Europe.”

Ayariga extended his sympathies to the affected victims, assuring them that he would join his fellow Members of Parliament from the Upper East Region to call for a full-scale inquiry into the incident.

“Early in the morning I saw horrendous photos of the victims of the military brutalities. I extend my sympathies to all of them. I will join my fellow Members of Parliament from the Upper East Region to call for a full-scale inquiry into what happened. I recall being involved in a discussion with the Minister for National Security a few days earlier about some national security operatives who had been stopped in Garu and handed over to the police. I saw media reports of alleged shooting of the vehicle used by the national security operatives by unknown persons in the Garu area”.

The MP for Bawku Central called on the Minister of National Security, Kan Dapaah, to ensure that the soldiers involved in the act are brought to book.

“If the incident is a retaliation by the soldiers, this will be most unfortunate and unacceptable in today’s Ghana, and we have to get to the bottom of the matter and hold the military personnel involved in this dastard act accountable,” Mahama Ayariga said.

The MPs for Garu and Tampane constituencies, Albert Alalzuuga Akuka and Lydia Akanvariba Adakudugu, respectively, in a joint press statement condemned the alleged actions of the military and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

