The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has expressed concern over the increasing attacks on journalists, highlighting the lack of swift prosecution and insufficient punishments for these crimes.

In a speech as the special guest at the 27th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards in Accra, he urged journalists to exhibit courage and fearlessness in fulfilling their responsibilities in service of the nation.

“It is a disheartening trend that is becoming a blot on our democratic credentials as a country,” Nkrumah said. “Journalists should not have to fear for their safety while doing their jobs. Journalism is a noble and important service to our nation, it is not a crime. Often, the perpetrators do not receive swift and severe enough punishment.”

He also mentioned that his ministry has resolved some pending cases of journalist assaults and abuse in the recent past.

He also disclosed that a public accountability event will take place in the coming days, where the police service will provide updates on the investigation into the death of Ahmed Suale and other similar cases.

“On our side, as a ministry, we shall do all we can to ensure that the National Media Commission and the security agencies are supported and pressured to do what they are tasked with,” Nkrumah said. “I am happy to inform you that in the coming weeks, we will be holding the first accountability forum for the police Criminal Investigative Department, judicial service, and other stakeholders to hold to account those who are charged with investigating and punishing persons in several cases that we have reported. For example, we would like to hear the updates on the murder of Ahmed Suale and the attack on Radio Ada.”

Citi FM and Citi TV’s Fred Duhoe won the Best Television News Reporter of the year award at the GJA ceremony.