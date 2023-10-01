Kwabena Ofori, the convener of a group that picketed at the Ghana High Commission in London in solidarity with organizers of the recent #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, has disclosed that the High Commissioner exited the consulate using the back door and refused to engage them.

He explained that the group, numbering about 15 members, went to the consulate to air their grievances about the hardship confronting Ghanaians back home, but the High Commissioner, Papa Owusu Ankomah, exited the building using the back door and drove away in his car.

“We went to the High Commission to air our grievances, but unfortunately, we were treated unfairly as if we were foreigners. The High Commissioner used the back door and left, but we still tried to get him to engage us. He just went into his car and left,” he told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi TV.

Kwabena Ofori further explained that the group wanted to highlight the challenges facing Ghanaians to the international community and urged the leadership of the country to be accountable to the people to drive development.

“Our concerns are not different from those of Democracy Hub. We went and occupied the Ghana-London High Commission because we believe diasporans are not oblivious to the hardship back in Ghana. We want to lend our voice and support to show our solidarity with our people back home because a lot of us have businesses in Ghana, we have family and friends in Ghana, and some of us were born here in Ghana.

“We are asking our politicians or anybody in a position to come out and be accountable to the people on how much you are spending, whether it is in the area of sports, whether it is in the area of agriculture, or whether it is infrastructure. Ghanaians deserve better.”