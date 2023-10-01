Major Kojo Ahenkorah, a kidney patient on dialysis, has called on the government to scrap all import duties on dialysis consumables to make treatment more affordable for patients.

Major Ahenkorah intimated that the scrapping of import duties would bring down treatment prices for dialysis patients across the country.

Speaking on the back of the recent increase in dialysis prices by the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) on The Big Issue, Major Ahenkorah argued that simply reversing the increment at the Korle Bu Renal Dialysis Unit would put undue pressure on the hospital and deprive other patients of access to treatment.

He argued that scrapping import duties on dialysis consumables would be a more equitable and affordable solution for all patients.

“The import duties should be scrapped from all medical consumables that enter the country,” he said. “If the issue is only resolved at Korle Bu, there will be a lot of pressure there because everybody will be coming there. But if the import duties are scrapped, the private hospitals too can bring their prices down. Honestly speaking, we are normally about two hundred and fifty patients at the OPD alone, and we don’t even know the numbers in the wards. So if the government is able to scrap the import duties, it will be very good.”

He also narrated his journey with dialysis, which he said has been going on for the past eight years.

“I have been on dialysis for eight years,” he said. “I was supposed to be doing it three times a week, but honestly speaking, the means is not there, so I do it twice a week. It has been really difficult, but family, friends, and a few colleagues from the army have been helping.”