The world’s no. 1 stout, Guinness Ghana hosted over 3,000 attendees at the maiden Guinness Accravaganza at Untamed Empire, Accra.

This immersive event unfolded at the Untamed Empire, with a fusion of music, arts, music, food, football, fashion, drinks from Diageo, and an array of engaging activities.

The event is in line with Guinness’ core belief that ‘Black Shines Brightest’ in every exciting facet in the life of Ghanaian consumers of this much-loved beer. It also aimed to celebrate and ignite the creative talents spanning various domains to enhance the cultural richness and creative excellence of Ghana.

A distinctive facet of this inaugural event was the opportunity for patrons, now fondly referred to as Accravaganzas, to secure tickets through a thrilling sweepstakes, resulting in a diverse and exuberant crowd.

Here are some unforgettable highlights from the Guinness Accravaganza:

Sweepstakes Kick-off: The day commenced with exhilarating moments as Accravaganzas redeemed their sweepstakes rewards. Lively vendors and vibrant photo booths dotted the event grounds, creating a festive atmosphere.

Live Football Viewing: Football enthusiasts savored two thrilling EPL matches, Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace and Liverpool vs. Tottenham, displayed on large screens scattered across the venue. For those seeking a more immersive experience, specially designed courts allowed fans to engage in exciting kickout games and other sports such as 8-ball pool and basketball.

Collective Mural Experience: Talented artists transformed the event and Guinness brand assets into magnificent murals, captivating the Accravaganza crowd and inspiring impromptu photoshoots.

Sip & Paint With Guinness: Attendees got hands-on with a sip and paint activity, channeling their creativity to craft artwork reflecting the brand’s passion points.

Live Band Experience: Niashun, Lali x Lola, and more treated the audience to soulful live performances that resonated throughout the event.

DJ Performances: DJ Lord, with the genius touch of Kojo Manuel, curated a playlist that spanned Afrobeats to 90s Pop, keeping the crowd’s energy high even during a brief downpour.

Dance Performance: Incredible Zigi and his talented crew of dancers astounded the audience with electrifying moves, defying the brief drizzle and delivering a sensational opening that continued until the very end.

Major Performances: Maya Blue, Ayigbe Edem, Lyrical Vibes, Camidoh, and Kidi graced the stage, leaving Accravaganzas yearning for more with unforgettable performances.

Photo and Food Booths: Themed photo booths and food and beverages booths, including Johnnie Walker, Gordon’s Pink Berry, Fan Ice, and local restaurants, enriched the lively atmosphere. Guinness Stout also offered complimentary samples.

Fashion enthusiasts among the Accravaganzas showcased their creativity through black, bold and colorful attires, embodying a unique pan-African essence. From street casual to daring accessories, the fashion display mirrored the attendees’ unwavering commitment to the event’s spirit; creativity. The festivities continued into the midnight hour with an electrifying after-party.

The Guinness Accravaganza stood as an extraordinary celebration of art, culture, and music, leaving all eagerly anticipating the next edition scheduled for December. Don’t miss out on what promises to be another unforgettable experience during the second edition of the Guinness Accravaganza in December 2023.