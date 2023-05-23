Managing Director of Ghana’s leading total beverage business, Guinness Ghana, Helene Weesie, is the CEO of the Year for the Alcoholic Beverage Manufacturing Sector in Ghana. The award ceremony was at the 7th Ghana CEO Summit which took place at the Kempinski Hotel on Monday.

Being the first female Managing Director of the 63-year-old Ghanaian business, Helene Weesie has been recognized for her resilience and out-of-the-box thinking.

“I am honoured to be recognized by my peers and the industry in this way. It is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the leadership and staff of Guinness Ghana. I dedicate this award to all our teams,” Weesie says in an interview.

Helene Weesie took over the reins of Guinness Ghana in September 2020 after leading Serengeti Breweries in Tanzania to become market leader in a highly competitive environment. An energetic, entrepreneurial professional with broad international experience (at Unilever, Heineken and DIAGEO) in Fast Moving Consumer Goods General Management, Marketing & Sales, Helene Weesie’s work spans all continents; most in Africa/Middle East, Caribbean/Central America, USA and larger Europe.

“The business environment is tough, but we have been swift to adapt and even created important wins in supply, innovations and sustainability. Our motto ‘Yes We Can!’ certainly has boosted our team’s confidence and helped us to overcome many barriers,” she adds in an interview.

“We are committed to developing local talent and ensuring that Guinness Ghana is a great place to work. We are particularly focused on driving inclusion and diversity (I&D). Over the last two years for the total business, Guinness Ghana has improved its gender representation from 20 percent to 25 percent and in our senior leadership, 50 percent are currently women. We target gender parity leadership for all leadership roles in the mid-term.”

The Event was on the theme: Economic Sovereignty, Sustainable Corporate Governance, Digital Industrial Transformation: New Paths for Growth and Prosperity. A Private-Public Sector CEO Dialogue & Learning.

About Guinness Ghana

Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc is the leading Total Beverage Business in Ghana and a subsidiary of Diageo PLC, the world’s leading premium drinks business with internationally celebrated brands including Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Baileys. In Ghana, GGB Plc is the only total beverage business listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) and our parent company Diageo, is listed on both the London and New York Stock Exchanges. Our ambition is to be the Best Performing, Most Trusted and Respected Consumer Goods Business in Ghana.