The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has rubbished reports that it sacked staff serving as enumerators due to some financial challenges it’s faced with.

There were reports in the media that contract staff hired as enumerators were sacked abruptly.

But COCOBOD in a statement clarified that the “contract staff hired as enumerators were issued six-month contracts, not permanent employment, and this was made known to them at the time of their

recruitment. We advise the public to disregard the content of the article which is not only speculative

but also misleading and avoidable”.

COCOBOD added that the enumeration and the registration of cocoa farmers for the Cocoa Management System (CMS) and the onboarding onto the first phase of the Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme (CFPS) were successfully completed on May 15, 2022.

“Their specific role was the collection of data and registration onto the Cocoa Management System (CMS). In the course of the exercise, some Enumerators even had their contracts extended and some were made to help with the first phase of the onboarding of farmers onto the Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme (CFPS). The enumeration and the registration of cocoa farmers for the CMS and the onboarding onto the first phase of the CFPS were successfully completed on 15th May 2023,” COCOBOD in its statement further clarified.

