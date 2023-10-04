The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has threatened to cause the arrest of flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong if he “threatens” his life again.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi, Chairman Wontumi noted that the Assin Central Member of Parliament’s threats on the life of Tiger Eye PI journalist, Ahmed Suale, eventually led to his death and as such he does not take the threats from the NPP flagbearer aspirant lightly.

This comes after Kennedy Agyapong during his “Showdown Walk” in Kumasi over the weekend accused Chairman Wontumi and the Vice President of collapsing the NPP.

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong also dared the Ashanti regional chairman of the NPP and stated that he would give him a “showdown.”

Mr. Boasiako called on the flagbearer aspirant to concentrate on his campaign ahead of the upcoming November 4 NPP primaries rather than attacking him.

“I love NPP, I will never say anything against the party or Kennedy Agyapong. I will always ensure the progress of the party. I will let the police arrest you if you threaten me again with your showdown comments. I’m advising you against such comments, your threats on Ahmed Suale’s life caused his death. I’m not interested in you losing the elections, but please tell delegates what you can do for the party and desist from spewing derogatory comments against party members, and polling station agents. Just try to apologise to them. You have insulted chiefs, judges, and everyone in the country, everybody knows what you can do, change your attitude,” he advised.

He also justified his directive for all Alan Kyerematen’s posters at various party offices to be removed after the former Trade and Industry Minister resigned from the party and declared his intention to run as an independent candidate.

“I was justified in issuing directives for the removal of Alan Kyerematen’s posters from party offices since he was no more part of the party, I was only doing my work, I never insulted him,” he justified.