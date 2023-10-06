Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has apologized to the former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, for being harsh to him.

The Assin Central lawmaker eulogized Mr. Mahama as a wonderful gentleman and said he had not been fair to him due to the way he had spoken to him.

Mr. Agyapong in an interview on Starr FM said upon sober reflection he had realized that he had been very unfair to the former president.

He said he is human and liable to faults and apologizes to Mr. Mahama unreservedly.

“The way he has handled me and how I have spoken harshly to John Mahama, I think I have not been fair to Mahama. He is such a wonderful man.

“I apologize, I am a human being. I think I recount my relationship with him and all that I want to say is I am sorry.”