A National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate hopeful for the Odododiodio constituency, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, is urging delegates to give him the nod on October 31, 2023.

The former Member of Parliament for Amasaman says he is poised to serve the people of his native land when made the parliamentary candidate and MP for the area.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, Nii Okai Laryea said he is hopeful that NDC’s Odododiodio delegates will vote for him to be the parliamentary candidate on October 31.

“With regard to my message to the delegates, my campaign was based on three thematic areas: education, empowerment of the youth and women, and resourcing the party at the constituency level. I have already started implementing some of these policies that I intend to introduce. I believe that the good works that I have already started will speak for me on the 31st of October during the primaries. I am very positive that the delegates will give me the nod,” he said.

Processes are underway by the National Democratic Congress to elect a parliamentary candidate for the Odododiodio constituency, as the incumbent MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, is no longer contesting the seat.

Three aspirants have so far filed their nominations to contest for the parliamentary slot, which is scheduled for October 31, 2023.

The Chairman of the NDC Elections Committee in the Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Adjebu Lamptey, has advised party sympathizers in the constituency to be circumspect about their utterances during the campaigns.