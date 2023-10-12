The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has petitioned the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, to remove Justice Edward Twum as the presiding Judge on the confirmation application against the seizure and freezing of properties of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

The anti-graft body is scheduled to move its application for the court to approve its decision to seize some 2.8 million cedis and 590,000 dollars found in the home of Cecilia Dapaah and the freezing of her bank accounts on suspicion of being tainted properties.

This is after the court on Wednesday granted an application by lawyers of Cecilia Dapaah to move the hearing date of the confirmation to a much earlier date than October 18 which used to be the date.

But lawyers of the office of the special prosecutor say they cannot have Justice Edward Twum hear the application as he is prejudiced against them.

The request is grounded on the OSP’s belief that Justice Edward Twum appears to be highly prejudiced against the OSP and the person of the Special Prosecutor.

Consequently, as it stands, the OSP would not and cannot be reasonably expected to be parties to proceedings before the said judge.