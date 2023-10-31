A total of 203,439 delegates are expected to partake in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP), presidential elections scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The election which will elect a flagbearer to represent the party in the 2024 general elections will take place in the various constituencies across all 16 regions of the country.

436 delegates will vote at the head office of the party at Asylum Down, Accra.

In the Ashanti Region, 34,987 delegates will vote, whereas 4,204 delegates will vote in Ahafo Region. 39,134, delegates will vote in Greater Accra Region. Volta has a delegate number of 11,995.

It also announced the polling stations within the constituencies.

There have been counter-accusations from the camps of the Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central and the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with the former accusing the latter of bribing him to step down from the race.

The four-horse race is between the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin, Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen resigned from the party in September, after the Special Delegates Conference and declared his intention to contest as an independent candidate citing intimidation of his supporters.

Below is an infographic on the number of delegates who will be voting