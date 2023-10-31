The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has reiterated its support in helping to enhance energy supply, and for societies where all people can “have stable access to affordable, clean energy and resources where they can lead affluent lives”.

The corporation hopes to achieve these through four main approaches which are strengthening the Electricity transmission and distribution network, promoting the introduction of renewable energy, promoting energy efficiency developing human resources, and strengthening human networks in the energy sector.

These were part of an address delivered by Ms. Suzuki Momoko, the Chief Representative at the JICA Ghana Office, as part of the opening ceremony of the Electrical Training for African Countries.

The program was held at the ECG Training Center on Monday, 30th October 2023 to kick-start the seven-week-long training program.

Ms. Momoko mentioned some projects JICA has undertaken in West Africa, as part of their commitment to the Region’s energy sector. She mentioned their support for the reinforcement of substations in Accra and the improvement of the power distribution system in Tamale and Sunyani. She also mentioned that “in Sierra Leone, JICA has been supporting stable power supply for Freetown and its peninsula”, adding that, “in Liberia, the Technical Cooperation Project for Diesel Generator Maintenance is currently ongoing”.

In his welcome address, the ECG Director for the Training School, Ing. Godfred Mensah, indicated that the Training Center was set up with the objectives of offering training to build capacity for local and international trainees, and to offer up-skilling, special programs, and on-demand courses. To this end, he added that “the Center has been accredited by the National Board for Professional and Technician Examination (NAPTEX) of Ghana”. He also added that “the Centre is recognized by the West African Power Pool (WAPP) and JICA as one of their Centres of Excellence used for capacity building of engineers within the West African Sub-Region”.

Ing. Mensah mentioned that the Training Center and JICA have had a close partnership since 2010, collaborating to implement a Technical Assistance Project on Electrical Engineers Training for African Countries from 2013 to 2016.

The Training Program was duly launched by the Deputy Managing Director in charge of Engineering and Operations for ECG, Ing. Kwadwo Ayensu Obeng who is, himself, a product of the Training School.

In an address before declaring the program launched, he indicated ECG’s appreciation for being chosen as a Center to run this training program. He indicated that “with the assistance of JICA, the Center has been equipped with first-class teaching facilities for both technical and nontechnical staff in the energy sector”.

Ing. Obeng encouraged the participants, who have been drawn from Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia to take the training seriously, adding that, “for choosing ECG, you stand to gain from examples and case studies similar to challenges in your home countries”. He tasked the trainees to ensure they would become good ambassadors of the ECG Training Centre while asking them to enjoy their stay in Ghana.