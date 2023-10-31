Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to launch the Ghana Mutual Prosperity Dialogue (GMPD) framework on November 2, 2023.

The launch will take place virtually and will be live-streamed via the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Information Facebook pages.

The Ghana Mutual Prosperity Dialogue framework is a public-private partnership aimed at attracting foreign and local investments while promoting shared growth.

The GMPD’s primary objective is to identify challenges in the investment climate and provide solutions to ensure a conducive environment is created for stakeholders.

It also aims to better understand the needs of the private sector and pragmatically remove constraints that hinder the ease of doing business in the country. Through engagement with the private sector at the industry level, the state aims to develop robust policies that align with the aspirations of different sectors.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Finance notes that as the government is putting in place measures to build back better from the recent macroeconomic challenges, it is critical to create a broad-based dialogue to attract investment to drive economic growth.

It also aims to establish a broad-based dialogue on attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) as it is essential to unify the private sector and government’s efforts to address development challenges.

The initiative will be under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance, which is the key actor responsible for the FDI dialogue in the country. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will support the government of Ghana by facilitating the dialogue and providing technical assistance.