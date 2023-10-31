The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied reports that it intends to create 25 new constituencies before the 2024 general elections.

Social media was on Tuesday awash with reports that the EC intends to create more constituencies a claim the electoral management body rubbished.

It rather explained that it intends to create only one constituency– Guan.

Below is the EC’s full statement.

RE: CREATION OF 25 NEW CONSTITUENCIES

The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to a statement in the media to the effect that 25 New Constituencies are going to be created ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

The Commission wishes to state for the information of the General Public that it is only creating One Constituency, which is the Guan Constituency in the Oti Region. The Commission has not taken any decision on creating constituencies beyond that of the Guan.

We urge the General Public to disregard this statement.