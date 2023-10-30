Promasidor Ghana has donated food items worth GHC70,000 to Citi FM/Citi TV’s #Relief4LowerVolta campaign for victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

Gideon Kodo, the Head of Corporate Communications and PR for Promasidor Ghana, presented the items on behalf of the company.

Some of the items donated included Yumvita cereal, Cowbell, and Onga spices.

The Fulani Youth Association of Ghana President, Ahmed Barry, and Women’s Organizer Hajia Awura Jallo also donated GHC2,000 and assorted items.

On October 26, management of Citi FM/Citi TV cut sod for its “OperationRebuild” initiative, which aims to build resettlement centres for people affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Starting with the Torkpo community in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region, the first resettlement center will be sited at a school in the area so that it can be converted back into classrooms after the floodwaters recede, and it is safe for the people to return to their homes.

Once the Torkpo structure is completed, two other areas will also benefit from the same project.

Each structure will be a dormitory-style building that can accommodate at least 200 people and will come with ancillary facilities such as washrooms.

The Akosombo Dam spillage left many communities in dire need of essential supplies, shelter, and clean water.

Over 30,000 people have been displaced from their homes, and the situation is becoming increasingly dire by the day.