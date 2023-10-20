The Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) has successfully ended its 2023 annual research and development conference.

Commencing on Tuesday, October 17, the three-day conference, the third in a series after the first one was held in 2021, was one of the novelties introduced by one of Ghana’s youngest universities to offer a common platform to researchers to present their works to various audiences for inputs that would help publish them in reputable outlets.

The conference also offers a platform for recommendations that will inform policy and research findings, as well as help researchers communicate their findings to policymakers to improve the living conditions of Ghanaian citizens.

Early and mid-career researchers who are learning the art of writing and publishing also got to share their research ideas for inputs that would help them grow academically, as the conference brought together academics from different disciplines.

This year’s conference garnered significant attention, attracting approximately 90 registered participants from various universities and institutions across Ghana. Notable attendees came from the CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences, the University for Development Studies, the University of Ghana, and the Ghana Health Service.

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a professor at the political science department of the University of Ghana, Legon, delivered the keynote address, calling for interdisciplinary collaboration among researchers to address critical issues in Ghana. He believes that collaboration will not only enhance the effectiveness of policies based on research recommendations but also elevate the living standards of Ghanaians.

Professor Gyampo emphasized that the partnership could help bridge the gap between applied research, policy formulation, and implementation.

“Complex policy issues often require insights from multiple disciplines. Collaborative efforts between researchers from different fields can lead to comprehensive solutions that consider various perspectives. Establishing programs that allow researchers to work within government institutions or with policymakers can foster mutual understanding in a manner that will advance the ideals of applied research.”

The renowned political scientist admonished researchers to step up their efforts and tackle the growing challenges facing the country head-on.

“Many policymakers either take decisions without recourse to evidence-based research or they simply do not read research outcomes. They may also lack an awareness of the existence of research outputs in their areas of decision-making. This is why as researchers we must push for the ideals and cannons of applied research at all times.”

Professor Frederick Dayour, the Director of Research, Innovation, and Consultancy at SDD-UBIDS, stressed the significance of research and urged researchers to translate their findings into well-informed policies and effectively put them into practice to improve the lives of the population.

“In our dynamic and ever-evolving world, the role of research in informing policy decisions cannot be overstated. Applied research has the power to uncover innovative solutions to the complex challenges facing our societies. However, its true impact is often lost if it remains confined in the pages of academic journals and research reports. It is when research findings are translated into well-informed policies and effectively implemented that we can truly transform the lives of the citizens.”

The conference’s theme revolved around “Bridging the Gap Between Applied Research, Policy Formulation, and Implementation.”

This three-day event promised to be enlightening, with esteemed figures like Professor David Milar and Professor Africanus Diedong, along with other distinguished academics, leading discussions on this pivotal theme.