The High Court in Ho has directed that the Member of Parliament for the Hohoe Constituency, John-Peter Amewu, be served with court documents through substituted service.

The court says the documents should be served on him by posting them on the notice boards of the Ho and Accra High Courts, as well as by leaving a copy with his secretary at the Ministry of Railways in Accra.

The court made this order on October 16, 2023, in response to a motion filed by the lawyers for five people who had sued Amewu and the Electoral Commission over the 2020 parliamentary election.

The plaintiffs who hail from the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) areas claim that they were prevented from voting in the parliamentary election in the Hohoe constituency and that this violated their fundamental human rights.

Amewu won the 2020 election, but the plaintiffs are arguing that he should not be allowed to hold himself out as the MP for Hohoe, since they were prevented from voting in the parliamentary elections of December 7, 2020, under the Hohoe constituency as was constituted under CI 95.

Although the Guan District which comprised the SALL areas was created in 2019 and added to the Oti Region, a constituency was not created prior to the 2020 polls.

This compelled the EC to allow voters in the Guan District to partake in only the presidential polls in the Buem constituency in the Oti Region.

The plaintiffs had brought an action for the enforcement of their fundamental human rights specifically their right to vote and the right to representation in the Parliament of Ghana.

They claimed that efforts to serve the court processes on Mr. Amewu had been futile.

Meanwhile, the court presided over by His Lordship, Justice Yaw Owoahene-Acheampong made the following ruling in a document sighted by citinewsroom.com as follows:

“Upon reading the affidavit of Philip Jimanor of 110B, 1st Kade Close, Kanda Estate, Accra the Solicitor working in the law firm, LithurBrew and Company for the Petitioners/Applicants herein, deposed to and filed on 16th October 2023 in support of Motion Ex-parte for Substituted Service on the 2nd Respondent. And upon hearing Philip Jimanor with Marcy Antoinette for Tsatsu Tsikata Esq. Counsel for and on behalf of Petitioners/Applicants herein on the 16th day of October 2023, it is hereby ordered that: the 2ad Respondent be served with the motion on notice for Judgment by substituted service as follows:

a. By posting a copy on the notice boards of the High Court, Ho and the High Court, Accra.

b. By leaving a copy with the 2nd Respondent’s Secretary in his office at the Ministry of Railways, Accra.

The notices and the copies to the secretary shall be deemed served after 10 days.”