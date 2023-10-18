Workers of Future Global Resources Bogoso Prestea, a mining company in the Western Region, have embarked on an indefinite sit-down strike over unpaid Social Security deductions and other outstanding statutory payments, leading to a halt in most of the mining company’s operations.

In a memo addressed to management on Thursday, October 12, 2023, sighted by Citi News, the workers are demanding that management of Future Global Resources pay in full all their Tier 1 (SSNIT) arrears, Tier 2 (OPS) arrears owed them, as well as the recent welfare arrears from January-July and September 2023.

They are also demanding payment of the 2nd tranche severance package to all affected employees since the takeover of the company by Future Global Resources from Golden Star Resources in 2020.

The memo, signed by various unions in the company including the Bogoso Gold Enterprise Base Union (BGEBEU) and Ghana Mine Workers Union (GMWU), also gives the company a seven-day ultimatum to honour their demands or see them elevate their sit-down strike to a different level.

Some of the workers who spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity said the ongoing sit-down strike by the workers has already halted the operations of FGR, as the processing plant has been down for some time now, following the challenges with the mine’s Tailings Storage Facility (TSF), which is likely to collapse if it continues to take in more waste.

The workers told Citi News that management seems not to be bothered about the workers’ concerns, hence workers are likely to demonstrate soon if nothing is done during the sit-down strike.

The alleged development since the takeover by FGR has also triggered a petition by all the six Divisional Chiefs, on whose lands FGR operates, to the Lands and Natural Resources Minister and other institutions responsible for the extractive sector, to urgently intervene to redirect the affairs of the company, which to them is currently not seeking investment by its parent company, Blue International Holdings.

The chiefs expressed their displeasure with what they call poor management and regulation of FGR.

“Our question as traditional leaders on the refusal or reluctancy of FGR to share their plan with us has always been as listed below

• How has the company been operating since acquiring the mine in 2020?

• How are the various regulators (the Mineral Commission and the EPA) monitoring and

regulating the mine?

• What kind of report has the mine been sharing with the regulators to keep them in operation and with the endorsement of government?

• What is the life of mine of the Bogoso Prestea asset and what are its implications on the overall socio-economic stability of the local catchment communities?“

The traditional leaders therefore proposed a four-point approach to the Ministry on how the issue of FGR mines should be resolved.

“In conclusion, we will urge you and your able officers to consider the suggestions we have listed below:

1. An independent committee comprising the Minerals Commission of Ghana, the Environmental Protection Agency, Nananom, the Ghana Chamber of Mines and other relevant agencies should be constituted to investigate and present their findings to you for the appropriate action

2. The regulators should facilitate a stakeholder forum (similar to public hearing) for FGR Bogoso Prestea mine to present their short, medium and long-term strategic and operational plans to all stakeholders

3. FGR should be made to declare their planned financial investment in the mine and the country. This should also include their planned corporate social responsibility for the catchment communities. We have observed other mining companies undertake asphaltic roads and stadiums for their

communities.

4. If necessary new investors should be engaged to either partner with FGR or take over the operations of the Bogoso Prestea mineral asset for the benefit of the country and our communities.”

When Citi News reached out to the Head of Stakeholder, Communications and Community Engagement Manager of Future Global Resources, Robert Gyamfi, to said that the Board Chairman of Future Global Resources Bogoso Prestea Limited will soon speak to the issues.