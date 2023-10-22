The pulsating rhythm of legendary American singer P.J. Morton’s music reverberated as he took to the stage at the Tree House restaurant in Accra on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

The crowd surged forward, eager to witness the electrifying performance they had come to expect from the four-time Grammy Award-winning singer.

As P.J. Morton launched into his first song, the energy in the venue was palpable.

His infectious energy and charisma enchanted the audience, and they sang along to every word.

The Tree House was transformed into a pop party, with bodies swaying and moving to the irresistible beat.

He commanded the crowd’s attention with every move, and they responded with their enthusiastic cheers and applause.

As the night wore on, the American singer delivered hit after hit, each more energetic than the last.

The peak of his unflinching performance was when he performed “How Deep Is Your Love,” originally sung by the legendary pop group the Bee Gees in 1977.

Watch excerpts of his performance below

