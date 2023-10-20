American musician, P.J. Morton will be staging a concert at the Tree House Restaurant in Osu, Accra on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Addressing the press about the upcoming concert, P.J. Morton vowed to deliver a performance that would be etched in the minds of attendees for a lifetime.

Joining the American singer on stage for an unforgettable night of world-class performances are fellow artists Babaj & Ogranya.

Since 2012, P.J. Morton has been the keyboardist for the pop band Maroon 5. Morton originally joined the band as a touring member in 2010 and became an official member in 2012 after Jesse Carmichael went on indefinite hiatus

Apart from being a Maroon 5 band member, the multi-genre talent, Morton, has worked with music stars like India Arie, Monica, Jagged Edge, LL Cool J, Fred Hammond, etc.

His trip to Ghana follows his inaugural South Africa tour to Cape Town and Johannesburg on October 6 and 13, where he will perform with his 12-piece band.

2022’s Watch the Sun, a 12-tracker, is PJ Morton’s latest project. He is also known for songs such as ‘Payphone, Memories, and Girls Like You’

Watch excerpts of the press briefing