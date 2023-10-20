A security company, Global Sky, is poised to launch a digital App to promote transparency in data referencing.

The move is to help curb internet fraud and its associated problems, with many losing money in the process.

Criminals over the years have hidden behind the digital platform to fraud unsuspecting persons of their money thereby posing as house agents, and recruiters amongst others.

The President of the Leonard’s Group of Companies, Mr Franklyn Leonard, addressing journalists during a press briefing ahead of the official launch of the Genescis App, noted that the new app is susceptible to hacking or tempting people’s information.

He therefore called on Ghanaians to download the app for their personal purposes.

Mr Franklyn Leonard explained that Genescis App is a revolutionary referencing and data app for referencing and commendations for employers and business owners to read before they employ an individual.

He said, house owners will have opportunities to report and view their tenants who exhibit bad attitudes on the app when they have vacant rooms for rent.