Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton will address the media later today before Ghana’s last training for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.

The session will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 5 pm. Before him will be Madagascar coach Nicholas Dupuis at 4:50 pm.

Madagascar will train at 4 pm, while Ghana trains at 5:30 pm.

On the positive side for Chris Hughton, Lawrence Ati-Zigi trained with the squad on Wednesday after arriving in camp in the morning.

The Switzerland-based shot-stopper was the only absentee when the team assembled in Accra ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

His arrival takes the number of players to Twenty-five as Ghana prepares for the doubleheader.

