Ghana’s Afcon2023 campaign started on a shaky note, leaving fans anxious about the team’s future. However, there’s hope for redemption, and here are five crucial steps the Black Stars must take to reignite optimism:

Stability in the Starting XI: Coach Chris Hughton needs to put an end to constant lineup experimentation. If Kudus is fit, strategically position him alongside Inaki and Jordan to inject potency into the attack. A settled starting eleven is vital for cohesive team performance.

Rekindle the Spirit: Ghana’s recent Afcon record has been disheartening, with only one win in the last ten games. To inspire the team, bring in former skipper Asamoah Gyan, as well as experienced figures like James Kwesi Appiah and Stephen Appiah, to motivate and instill a winning mentality. The players need encouragement and belief to break the jinx.

3. Revamp the Warm-up Routine: Lackluster warm-ups could be contributing to the team’s poor start. The warm-up coach must reassess and improve the pre-game routines. Ensuring the players are in optimal shape and finding their rhythm before facing Egypt is essential to avoid a potential upset.

Goalkeeper Dilemma: Starting a keeper with minimal club play has proven costly. Bring Ati Zigi back between the posts, instill confidence in him, and motivate him to deliver a stellar performance against Egypt. A solid and reliable goalkeeper is fundamental to defensive stability.

Strategic Substitutions: The technical team must pay attention to the basics, especially in the timing of substitutions. If a key player like Jordan Ayew is not delivering, be decisive and make timely changes. Consider introducing fresh legs like Nuamah to maintain intensity and keep the opposition on their toes.

Ghana’s Afcon2023 journey can still be salvaged with a focused and strategic approach. The key lies in learning from past mistakes, fostering team spirit, and making tactical decisions that reflect the team’s true potential. The Black Stars have the talent; now, it’s time to resurrect hope and reclaim their position among Africa’s football elite.