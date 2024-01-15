The Ghana Football Association has clarified allegations that Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton was physically assaulted by an upset fan following Ghana’s loss to Cape Verde in its opening Afcon game on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

In the aftermath of Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde, supporters and fans back home were left devastated.

News broke on social media, shortly after Hughton and some members of Ghana’s contingent arrived at the team hotel, that head coach Chris Hughton had been physically assaulted.

The Black Stars players and staff were reportedly assaulted by some angry fans after Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde last night in Abidjan. #CitiSports #AFCONonCiti #AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/mdVFV9ouFu — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) January 15, 2024



There were claims that it took the help of diplomats to defuse the situation and that the unidentified fan had been picked up by the police.

Citi Sports reached out to the GFA, which stated that the alleged incident was exaggerated and had been blown out of proportion.

“The fan only expressed his displeasure over the outcome of the result and told the coach or leave the job. There was no physical confrontation and certainly no arrest was made.”

Ghana’s Black Stars are at the bottom of Group B with no points after the opening round of matches and next take on Egypt on Thursday, January 18, 2024, in a bid to get their tournament back on track.