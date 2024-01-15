The highly anticipated Ghana Fintech Awards, a collaborative effort by the Ghana FinTech and Payments Association, KPMG, and Arkel Limited, has officially commenced its voting stage for the 3rd consecutive year. Commencing on Monday, 15th January 2024, the voting period will run until Sunday, 18th February 2024.

This prestigious awards ceremony aims to recognize and honor outstanding financial technology companies, commercial banks, and allied financial institutions that have set themselves apart by delivering secure, rapid, compliant, and reliable digital financial channels for all stakeholders in the financial sector, including government, businesses, and individuals.

Central to its mission, the Ghana Fintech Awards plays a pivotal role in promoting the competitive advantage of Ghana’s FinTech sector and contributing to the establishment of a robust Fintech space. This initiative aligns with the broader vision of fostering digital economic growth and advancing financial inclusion in the nation.

Speaking to the media on the process, Mrs. Cristina Swan-Awagah, Project Coordinator of the Awards, reiterated that, “this year’s event has garnered numerous interests from the wider financial technology and digital payments fraternity, commercial banks, telecommunication companies and other technology-infused businesses that seek to enhance financial sector delivery.”

Furthermore, she stated that, “we are particularly bewildered by the support from the ecosystem and industry players and for that basis, we cannot wait to host patrons of the sector at this year’s event which comes off at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, 9th March, 2024 at 5pm prompt.”

As the Ghana Fintech Awards continues to evolve, this year’s event showcases an expanded scope, acknowledging a greater number of differentiated fintech companies and embracing emerging technologies that are shaping the industry’s landscape.

To cast your vote and participate in this exciting celebration of financial sector excellence, simply dial *711*80# on all networks, input your chosen company/individual’s code, and follow the prompt. For additional details, including individual or company codes and award categories, visit our official website at www.ghanafintechawards.org.

For sponsorship opportunities and attendance at this esteemed event, please contact Cristina at +233 (0) 59 838 5685 or via email at cristina@ghanafintechawards.org

Join us in recognizing the trailblazers of Ghana’s FinTech, banking, payments and allied industries as we mark another milestone in the journey towards a resilient and thriving digital financial landscape.