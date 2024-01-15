The Bono Regional Health Directorate has expressed concern about the increasing rate of HIV infections in the region’s urban centres.

The Directorate indicates that the prevalence rate in areas such as Nkoranza South and Techiman Municipalities stands around 3.8 percent, which is above the national average of 2.8 percent.

In an interview with Citi News, the Regional Director of Health, Dr. Fred Adomako, outlined interventions his outfit is rolling out to control the spread.

“We want to ensure that people have access to tests and know their status. When they test positive, we put them on medication to the point where the virus will not be detectable, and once we achieve that, they are not able to transmit it.”

“We want to tackle it at the community sub-district level because everybody lives in a community. We will do this through the community information system, through churches and mosques, through community groupings. We are still looking into the possible causes, and when we start our performance review, we will be able to communicate effectively with the larger community.”

