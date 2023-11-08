Management of Citi FM and Citi TV has commenced processes for the construction of housing units, a school, a market, and a health post at Bakpa Awadiwoe-Kome, situated in the Central Tongu district of the Volta Region.

The construction forms part of Citi FM/Citi TV’s “OperationRebuild” project which is aimed at building resettlement centres for people affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Addressing the gathering at a brief ceremony to commence construction, the Managing Director of Citi FM/TV Samuel Attah-Mensah said the decision will go a long way to provide lasting relief to the affected victims.

“The displacement is not a fairy tale, and it is not what you watch in the movies. This is real displacement to the extent that the people cannot have their communities back, and we have decided to build a new community for them. This is not a dormitory; these are housing units that will house them. With all the help that we have had from our listeners and viewers, we are building a number of housing units, a school, a market, and then a health post. We are hoping that with the blessing of the chiefs of this area and the youth who are also available, they will help us to do it quickly so that people will get the needed relief.”

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member of the Awadiwoe-Kome electoral area, Simon Kumashi, said the kind gesture by Citi FM/Citi TV will permanently resolve their issues when such devastation comes again.

“We thank Citi FM/Citi TV for coming to support us to have permanent accommodation so that we don’t have to run helter-skelter when there is a flooding issue here because it was very serious and bad for us the day it happened, and we had to look for boats to get people to get to save ground.”