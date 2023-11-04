Godfred Yeboah-Dame, the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice has endorsed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer position, saying he has the integrity, intellect, and experience to break the eight-year cycle of power in Ghana.

In an interview with Citi News’ Hanson Agyemang on Saturday, November 4, 2023, Yeboah-Dame said Dr Bawumia is the only candidate who can lead the NPP to victory in the 2024 presidential election.

“Bawumia has the integrity, he has the intellect, he has the experience, and he has the vision to lead the NPP to victory in 2024 and to break the eight,” Yeboah-Dame said. “He is the only candidate who can do it.”

Yeboah-Dame praised Bawumia’s record as Vice President, highlighting his role in the implementation of key government policies.

Dr Bawumia is one of four candidates vying for the NPP flagbearer nomination. The other candidates are Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Over 200,000 NPP delegates across the country are voting on Saturday to elect a presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia expressed confidence in his ability to win the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary on Saturday, November 4, 2023, but added that he ultimately leaves the outcome in the hands of God.

“I’m reasonably confident of winning,” Bawumia said after casting his ballot at the NPP Headquarters, adding, “But it’s in God’s hands.”