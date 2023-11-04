Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, says she is not bothered by the boos of some market women in the constituency during a recent visit.

Some market women expressed their dissatisfaction with Safo by booing and jeering her. In a widely circulated video on social media, Adwoa Safo is seen trying to engage with the market women by offering a friendly handshake but her efforts are drowned out by the sounds of people hooting, shouting, and clapping to express their discontent.

Some of the market women were heard shouting, “Adwoa Safo, we want change!” and “Adwoa Safo, we don’t want you again!”

However, the former Minister for Gender and Social Protection ignored the chants of disapproval and continued her duties by engaging with other traders who had extended their hands to greet her.

In an interview with Citi News, Safo said that she is aware of the concerns of some market women and is working to address them. She explained that the stalled market project that some of the women were protesting is a priority for her, and she is committed to seeing it completed.

“I think that you should see our side of the videos as well,” Safo said. “Not everybody will like you. Daddy Lumba said ‘Mpem pem b3 d) wo, mpem pem b3tan wo.’ Go to Dome market and my women still love me. But on the voting day, I know the love they will show me.”

Safo further explained that she was invited to the market by the majority of the market women.

“I went there because most of the market women invited me to come over there,” she said.