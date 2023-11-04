The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not have what it takes to face any candidate the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will present in the 2024 polls.

Speaking to Citi News during the party’s ongoing presidential election at the NPP headquarters in Accra on Saturday, November 4, 2023, Mr. Dame said the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is old and tired and has nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

“I was on a flight with [John] Mahama from London last night. He is old and tired. There is nothing new old and tired Mahama can bring on board,” he said.

Mr. Dame believes Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will emerge victorious in the party’s presidential election.

“Bawumia has the integrity, he has the intellect, he has the experience, and he has the vision to lead the NPP to victory in 2024 and to break the eight,” Yeboah-Dame said.

“He is the only candidate who can do it.”

Yeboah-Dame praised Bawumia’s record as Vice President, highlighting his role in the implementation of key government policies.

The NPP is holding its presidential primaries in all constituencies nationwide.

Four candidates are vying to become the NPP’s flagbearer. They include Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Addai-Nimoh and Kennedy Agyapong.