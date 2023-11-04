Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced that he will embark on a “Building Ghana Tour” this month, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a post on X formerly Twitter on November 3, Mahama said the tour is aimed at boosting the party’s prospects for victory in 2024 through “collective effort, unity, and national cohesion.”

“Together, we shall restore hope and galvanize for victory in 2024,” Mahama wrote. “Let’s build a brighter future for Ghana.”

The tour will include town hall meetings, community outreach schemes, engagements with diverse communities, and different stakeholders within the country.

The “Building Ghana Tour” will also highlight some of Mahama’s values, such as active citizen participation and advocacy for progress as key to shaping the future of Ghana.