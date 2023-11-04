The Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, is the only presidential aspirant who can defeat NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general elections, according to a poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics.

In an interview on the Big Issue on Citi TV, Global InfoAnalytics Executive Director and Head of Polls Mussa Dankwah said Agyapong has a better chance of winning the 2024 elections than any other NPP candidate.

“The poll says Kennedy Agyapong,” Dankwah said when asked who has the best probability of defeating Mahama.

The Institute of Research Innovation & Development at Kumasi Technical University also released a recent poll that showed Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is the frontrunner in the NPP flagbearer race, with a high chance of winning an overwhelming victory in eight regions.

Bawumia won the NPP Super Delegates Conference on August 25, with Agyapong placing second.

Meanwhile, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Dame has said that Mahama does not have what it takes to defeat any candidate the NPP presents in the 2024 polls.

Over 200,000 NPP delegates across the country will vote on Saturday to elect a presidential candidate for the 2024 election.