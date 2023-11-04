The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has reiterated her support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Primary describing him as a unifier and the best person to lead the party into the 2024 polls.

A total of 1088 delegates at the Ablekuma West Constituency are among the over 200,000 delegates expected to decide the fate of four candidates in the keenly contested NPP Presidential Primary.

The Ablekuma West legislator, in an interview with Citi News, argued that Dr Bawumia is the only candidate who can make possible, the party’s “Breaking the 8” vision and was therefore the NPP’s strategic choice.

“We are all very aware that this party stands at the crossroads. We’ve had a colossus leading for as long as we can remember since 2007 to date and it is time for the baton to change hands. And we are determined that Nana Akufo-Addo will hand over to an NPP president.

“So we need to make the strategic choices that will enable us to get a flagbearer who enables us to get results that we anticipate from both our traditional strongholds and our nontraditional areas in this country as well.”

“And we’ve done the assessment and the only person who can do that for us is Dr Bawumia. So at the end of the day, you will all know that the party is solidly united behind our strategic choice, Dr Bawumia who appeals to every range of the electorates in this country. “