New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has warned against rigging in the ongoing presidential primary, saying he will have issues if the election is not conducted fairly.

Agyapong, who is in stiff competition with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, made the remarks after casting his ballot on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

“I’m going into an election, I know I can win, I know I can lose, so I don’t have a problem at all congratulating the winner if I don’t win,” Agyapong said. “But if the election is not fair, I will have a problem.”

Agyapong expressed optimism that the election will be conducted fairly, but he urged NPP delegates to be vigilant and report any irregularities they witness.

“I have seen what happened this morning, and it is my prayer that it will continue everywhere,” he said. “If this is the situation and it goes on smoothly, and one emerges [the winner] and it is not me, why will I say I will not accept the results? The election is 50-50, you can win or lose.”

Agyapong also stressed that he is the only candidate who can break the eight-year cycle of power in Ghana.

“I have psyched myself that it is fifty-fifty,” he said. “If you religiously want to get 95% and it doesn’t happen like that, then you will get palpitations. So just say fifty-fifty, I can win or lose. If you win you can enjoy, if you lose you go home quietly.”

Over 200,000 NPP delegates across the country are voting on Saturday to elect a presidential candidate for the 2024 election.