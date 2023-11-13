The Chairman of Allied Consortiums and Founder of BKQ Foundation graced the Demonstration School For The Deaf, Mampong, 2023 Speech and Prize-Giving Day.

The 2023 Speech and Prize-Giving Day took place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the school’s compound.

The Chairman of BKQ Foundation, in his speech, expressed his elation and applauded the teachers, especially the students who have performed creditably well and deserve commendation in the face of challenges.

The foundation organized a feast for the entire school and donated an undisclosed amount of cash to the school. This was in fulfillment of an earlier promise made by Mr. Quashie this year to support the school’s activities annually.

“The BKQ Foundation was formed with a steadfast commitment to making a positive impact in our communities, especially in the lives of those people facing unique challenges,” he noted, highlighting the fact that the foundation “recognizes the importance of advocacy, education, health, and social development, and our partnership with the deaf is a testament to our commitment to empowering individuals to reach their full potential,” he emphasized.

According to Mr. Kofi Quashie, the gathering was not only to celebrate their achievements but also to acknowledge the spirit of resilience and strength exhibited by all the students.

However, he admitted that the path of being deaf is challenging, but it is also illuminated by the unwavering determination and “the support of your teachers and the entire community of Mampong Akuapem.”

The foundation’s Chair, acknowledging the presence of the chief and the people of Mampong Akuapem at the durbar ground, assured them, the head teacher, and the entire student body of their continued support for the school.

“We believe that every child deserves access to quality education, irrespective of their circumstances,” he affirmed, adding that his foundation would support the renovation of the dining room and other facilities that need a facelift, as enumerated by the headmaster in his speech.”

Speech and prize-giving days are normally occasions earmarked to inspire, acknowledge, and award deserving students who have excelled in their various fields of endeavor. “This occasion reminds us all that with the right support, there are no limits to what anybody can achieve. You’re proof that determination, perseverance, and a supporting community can overcome any challenge,” he averred.

In his concluding remarks, the Founder of the BKQ Foundation expressed his profound gratitude for the yeoman’s job done by the teachers in nurturing these students. To the students, he encouraged them “to dream big, work hard, and believe in yourselves. You’re the future, and your potential is boundless,” he noted, encouraging them that “you’re not disabled but uniquely abled, and the future belongs to you,” he concluded.