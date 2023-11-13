The Black Stars of Ghana will have two behind closed doors training sessions ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Madagascar according to the Ghana Football Association.

As per the schedule released by the GFA, the players will arrive from their various clubs today and have their first training session on Tuesday, November 14 which will not be accessible to the media or fans.

The team will then depart for Kumasi on Wednesday morning then have another training session behind closed doors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Chris Hughton will meet the media on Thursday amidst news of his plotted dismissal to answer questions on Ghana’s readiness to face Madagascar and Comoros in the World Cup qualifiers.

The team as per the itinerary released by the GFA will fly to Comoros at brunch time on Saturday and have training sessions on Sunday before facing the media again on Monday and then play Comoros on Tuesday.