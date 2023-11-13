The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has advocated for the adoption of a comprehensive framework to safeguard religious rights and freedoms, particularly for students in public educational institutions.

Despite the provision for Freedom of Religion in Article 21 of the 1992 Constitution, the Speaker laments the numerous instances where students have faced discrimination based on their religious orientation.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Ghana Parliamentary Caucus on Freedom of Religion or Belief’ in Accra on Monday, Mr. Bagbin emphasized the need for the country to intensify efforts at promoting religious coexistence.

“We must have a clear regulatory framework that protects individual religious rights and freedoms and defines the responsibilities of publicly financed institutions, particularly in the context of elementary and secondary education. The not-too-long-ago tension between religious groups and school regulations is a testament to the urgency of this matter.”

“Reports of schools interfering with the religious freedoms of students have highlighted the need for a comprehensive framework that guarantees the needs and rights of all students, irrespective of their religious beliefs,” he said.