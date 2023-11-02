“My Heart Will Go On” singer, Celine Dion made her first public appearance in nearly four years on Monday night, attending an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The singer was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, in December 2022.

Despite her health challenges, the 55-year-old internationally acclaimed singer appeared in good spirits as she posed for photos with fans and players, and engaged in a lively post-game chat with the Montreal Canadiens players in their locker room.

She attended the game with her son René-Charles and twins, Eddy and Nelson.

Dion’s stiff person syndrome diagnosis forced her to cancel her Courage World Tour in March 2020.

The disorder is rare and progressive, causing stiff muscles in the torso, arms, and legs. There is no definitive cure.

In August, Dion’s sister Claudette Dion publicly shared her sister’s ongoing struggle with the ailment. She expressed support for Celine’s decision to cancel her tour, emphasizing the importance of listening to one’s body and taking the necessary time to rest