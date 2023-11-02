Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says the government is on course to achieve economic resilience and beat its projected economic growth target of 1.5 percent.

Speaking at the Ghana Mutual Prosperity dialogue held in Accra on Thursday, Mr Ofori-Atta emphasized that the government remains committed to its growth agenda, which factors in the private sector as a building block.

“Thankfully for working together, we’ve seen improvements in the economic indicators as I made clear in the midyear budget statement. Our economy is expected to continue growing now and over the medium term.

“Economic growth has been resilient this year averaging 3.2 percent in the first two quarters compared to 3 percent in the same period in 2022,” he said.

Mr Ofori-Atta also highlighted that the 2024 budget, scheduled to be presented to Parliament on November 15, will introduce strategies to create jobs for the youth.

“As part of the 2024 budget, the government will also roll out a strategy to complement the micro-fiscal reforms we are implementing under the IMF programs. This is to ensure the growth of jobs and critical components of the economy,” he said.