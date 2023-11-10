The Water Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has launched its bi-annual Open Day celebration, featuring a series of impactful seminars and engaging activities.

The event, which focuses on advancing the sustainable exploration, utilization, and management of water resources in Ghana, underscores the pivotal role of the CSIR.

This year’s theme, “Ghana’s Water Security: Rethinking the Value of Water,” brought together a diverse array of stakeholders, including government agencies, industries, research and academic institutions, and the general public. The collective aim was to reassess the significance of water in the country and foster collaborative efforts to enhance Ghana’s water security.

The Open Day began with scientific seminars and included enlightening panel discussions, advocacy efforts, and the showcasing of innovative water-related technologies.

The event sought to emphasize the vital contribution of CSIR Water Research to the management of water resources in Ghana.

In an interview with Citi News, Professor Mike Yaw Osei Atweneboana, the Director of CSIR-Water Research, reaffirmed the centre’s dedication to providing substantial and accurate data for responsible water resource management in the country.

He emphasized the institute’s commitment to supporting the proper management and responsible use of water resources, citing the extensive work, technology development, and product innovation accumulated over the years.

Prof. Yaw Osei highlighted the institute’s belief that these endeavours are for the benefit of the Ghanaian people. He explained the rationale behind the Open Days, stating, “As an institute, there has been a wealth of work done over the years, with technologies and products developed, and a substantial amount of information generated. We believe that all these contributions are for the benefit of the Ghanaian people. Thus, we decided to host these Open Days to make our work accessible to the entire general public, allowing them to see the valuable contributions they can derive from our institution.”

Addressing the importance of this year’s theme, “Ghana’s Water Security: Rethinking the Value of Water,” Prof. Yaw Osei acknowledged the unequal distribution of water resources across the country over time and space. He highlighted the resultant challenges and expressed optimism about the potential for collective national efforts to address these issues and optimize the utilization of water resources for the benefit of all.