The Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare and the Police Management Board have taken the Snatch Them Young Policing initiative (STYPI) to Abutia Teti in the Volta region.

The IGP and his team on Friday met the staff and students of the Abutia Teti E.P Cluster of Schools as part of their drive to educate schoolchildren on basic security issues and also enhance relations between the police and young people.

The initiative is also aimed at educating the children on their role in ensuring security in their communities since security is a shared responsibility.

On October 27, Dr Dampare and his team were at Assin Kruwa in the Central region where they met and interacted with pupils in the circuit of schools in the area.

The hearty interaction with the schoolchildren saw the pupils speak openly about their security concerns and their view of the police.

The IGP and his team took turns explaining basic security matters to the children and also educated them on their role in ensuring security for everyone since security is a shared responsibility.

The STYPI which started in Accra on September 12, 2023, with students from the Police Depot Cluster of Schools in Tesano aims at instilling security awareness in children and fostering their appreciation of the police force’s work. The campaign intends to bolster children’s confidence in the police’s mission to prevent and solve crimes, apprehend wrongdoers, and maintain public order and safety

It is expected to expand its reach to schools and communities across the country, with a focus on nurturing positive relationships between the Police and the nation’s youth.