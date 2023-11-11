The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed deep concern about the deteriorating condition of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital buildings.

The infrastructure shortfall at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, serving over ten regions in Ghana, severely affects healthcare delivery, with essential equipment breaking down.

This compounds the challenges faced by the tertiary health facility.

The challenges are overwhelming, from abandoned infrastructure projects to dilapidated buildings, leaking roofs, and extensive cracks.

Outdated construction technologies hinder ventilation, posing a significant problem for the 70-year-old facility.

The Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Otchere Addai Mensah, emphasised the urgent need for attention, warning of potential catastrophic structural failure if not addressed promptly.

“The sad state of affairs is getting worse by the day and we are reaching a point where if nothing was done immediately the whole ‘GEE Blocks’ could soon suffer a catastrophic structural failure with dire consequences for healthcare services in the region and beyond. We should not forget that daily, our specialist OPD services alone are accessed by about a thousand patients from all over Ghana”.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, after an independent assessment of the hospital, underscored the urgency of fixing challenges to safeguard the facility’s integrity.

Initiating an ambitious move, he sought to raise $10 million for the hospital’s renovation and critical needs. The initiative is known as “Heal Komfo Anokye Hospital Project “.

The Asantehene appeals to Members of Parliament, government appointees, corporate organisations, and the public to contribute and help achieve the targeted amount.

“Not long ago, the new chief executive officer of KATH visited me and asked for my help. He informed me that the facility is however facing numerous challenges. I told him that I had even disguised myself and had visited the facility on two different occasions and that, I was aware of the numerous challenges.

“I came to the facility again to independently assess the situation. I told him that we would make sure we raise the needed amount to give this facility a facelift. This hospital serves 12 out of the 16 regions. The situation is embarrassing. There is not enough equipment but the doctors are doing their maximum best. This should be devoid of politics. We have to ensure the challenges are addressed. The facility will outlive all governments so we should do well to support this initiative”.

Once the targeted amount is raised and the project is completed, it will form part of the legacy projects expected to be executed as part of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s enstoolment as the Asantehene next year.